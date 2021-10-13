Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke author Beth Macy chats with us on WZBJ24 about her book being made into the new Hulu mini-series, “Dopesick”

Screening parties are being held in several hometowns, including Roanoke, Clifton Forge and Floyd
Roanoke author chats about helping turn her book into the new Hulu mini-series debuting today.
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke author Beth Macy’s book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America” was an eye- opening look at the opioid crisis, especially how it impacted many of our hometowns.

Now that story is coming to life as a new mini- series, “Dopesick” premiering today on Hulu.

Some big names are in the show, including Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard and others

Macy talked with us about the Hulu production when she appeared on WZBJ24.

There are several screening parties happening in our hometowns to mark the show’s debut:

Tonight, Wednesday, October 13, the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge is hosting a red carpet event from 6 to 7 pm, with a screening of “Dopesick” at 7.

The Grandin Theatre in hosting Roanoke’s Big Screen Premiere - Episodes 1 & 2 of “Dopesick” on Thursday, October 14. It will feature a Q&A session with Beth Macy.

And on October 20, you can catch the premiere of “Dopesick” at 6:30 pm. The screening is presented by the Floyd Country Store and Handmade Music School along with Hulu. It will feature a Q&A with Beth Macy. Admission is $20.

