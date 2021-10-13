LewisGale celebrates ER nurses during Emergency Nurses Week

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Around the country, ER nurses are being honored for National Emergency Nurses’ Week, and hospitals in Southwest Virginia are joining in.

At LewisGale, nurses are being appreciated each day with food as well as getting special greetings when they go in for their shifts.

According to the director of Emergency Services for the hospital, this week is especially important because overall morale has suffered throughout the pandemic.

“So COVID has really thrown the health care world for a loop, a lot of stressed providers, tired health care professionals, so this week we’re really trying to raise the morale. This week is just more important than previous years, to show them some love,” said Michael Henson, the director of Emergency Services at LewisGale.

According to Henson, there are other events to keep staff engaged throughout the year, but this week is all about making ER nurses feel special.

