Lynchburg Police Department honors fallen officers with ceremony

The ceremony was done outside the police station Wednesday.
The ceremony was done outside the police station Wednesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department honored fallen officers with a ceremony Wednesday.

They did their annual wreath-laying ceremony outside the station.

The names of several officers who died while serving with LPD were read.

Chief Ryan Zuidema says their sacrifices provide a foundation for the department today.

“It is important that we honor the dedication of these heroes and recognize the foundation they established for al of us who have come after them,” said Zuidema.

The National Police Week ceremony concluded with the playing of taps.

