Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with hulu series

A limited series based on Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick' debuted Wednesday on hulu.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis.

Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience.

The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu.

Macy was an executive producer and writer on the project, and says she hopes it will encourage more empathy for people who were caught up in the opioid epidemic.

“We should treat these people who are addicted to opioids as patients with a medical problem and not simply addicts, a word I don’t like, or as criminals.” she told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Many of the scenes were filmed in Clifton Forge, and Macy was planning to attend a screening there Wednesday night.

