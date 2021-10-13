Advertisement

Man in custody for shooting in Lynchburg

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested for a shooting in Lynchburg Wednesday morning.

At 9:12 a.m. October 13, 2021, officers were called to the 300 block of Chambers Street regarding a man who had been shot. They found the man with a “serious gunshot injury,” according to police; the victim was taken to a hospital.

Minutes later, officers took a man into custody in connection with the shooting. His name has not been released.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Police seek shooter after man wounded outside Vinton McDonald’s
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
Woman dies after train crash in Troutville

Latest News

Wednesday Midday Update
COVID in VA: Hospitalizations drop; percentage of positive new-case tests down
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 13, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 13, 2021
Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries