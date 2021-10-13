Man in custody for shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested for a shooting in Lynchburg Wednesday morning.

At 9:12 a.m. October 13, 2021, officers were called to the 300 block of Chambers Street regarding a man who had been shot. They found the man with a “serious gunshot injury,” according to police; the victim was taken to a hospital.

Minutes later, officers took a man into custody in connection with the shooting. His name has not been released.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

