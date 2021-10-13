New Community Vaccine Center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be a new location you can go for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Thursday, the Community Vaccine Center will open at the old Sears location at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

You can get first, second, third or booster doses of the shot, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

They will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available.

“This is really a resource that is here for the community. It represents a partnership that allows us to provide vaccine access for people 6 days a week, extended hours,” said Dr. Morrow.

You can make an appointment online or walk in to get your shot.

The center will be at the mall through December.

Click here to make an appointment.

