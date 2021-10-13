Pittsylvania County will collect more than $300K from Blue Ridge Rock Festival for services

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - After the Blue Ridge Rock Festival experienced major logistical issues during its first day, the event’s promoter called on Pittsylvania County for help.

“They asked us to step in to help out with the logistics with traffic and sanitation and those sorts of things,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County public information officer.

From there, organizations from the county and Danville answered last-minute calls that helped the event run more smoothly.

“There was a lot of unexpected cost from different agencies that helped out to our own stuff, whether it was both local school systems offering schools buses and bus drivers, Danville Public Works and the Danville Police department,” said Ayers.

While the festival runner, Purpose Driven Events, had an initial agreement with the county about what services would be used, the additional services increased the bill by close to $337,000.

“The government can’t step in and provide all of these services that are funded by taxpayers, to the sole benefit of a private event, I don’t think it would be fair to the taxpayers,” said Ayers.

Purpose Driven Events has not responded to our request for an interview and has been relatively silent since canceling the Blue Ridge Country Festival. Still, the county is confident they will pay the invoice, as the county took out a $500,000 cash bond from the company before the event.

“Our can know that their resources and taxpayer money, we are going to get those back, we are going to be compensated for all of those services that were provided,” said Ayers.

