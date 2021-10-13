Advertisement

Pittsylvania County will collect more than $300K from Blue Ridge Rock Festival for services

By Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - After the Blue Ridge Rock Festival experienced major logistical issues during its first day, the event’s promoter called on Pittsylvania County for help.

“They asked us to step in to help out with the logistics with traffic and sanitation and those sorts of things,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County public information officer.

From there, organizations from the county and Danville answered last-minute calls that helped the event run more smoothly.

“There was a lot of unexpected cost from different agencies that helped out to our own stuff, whether it was both local school systems offering schools buses and bus drivers, Danville Public Works and the Danville Police department,” said Ayers.

While the festival runner, Purpose Driven Events, had an initial agreement with the county about what services would be used, the additional services increased the bill by close to $337,000.

“The government can’t step in and provide all of these services that are funded by taxpayers, to the sole benefit of a private event, I don’t think it would be fair to the taxpayers,” said Ayers.

Purpose Driven Events has not responded to our request for an interview and has been relatively silent since canceling the Blue Ridge Country Festival. Still, the county is confident they will pay the invoice, as the county took out a $500,000 cash bond from the company before the event.

“Our can know that their resources and taxpayer money, we are going to get those back, we are going to be compensated for all of those services that were provided,” said Ayers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Police seek shooter after man wounded outside Vinton McDonald’s
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant
Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

The nurses work one-on-one with the victims all while collecting evidence to help with the...
Pulaski’s new Forensic Nurse Examiner program helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims
No word yet on when the owners plan to rebuild, but they do plan on keeping this piece of...
‘We are going to try and rebuild.’ Wytheville restaurant owner hopes to continue its legacy after fire
Dopesick Author Discusses Hulu Production
Dopesick Author Discusses Hulu Production
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three