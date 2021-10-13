Reward offered in search for Altavista gas station robber

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Altavista Police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station Tuesday night.

Police were called about 11 p.m. October 12, 2021, about a robbery at GB on Main Street. Police say the robber is described as a black male, about 5′10′'; he was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. He showed a knife during the robbery and got away with money.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.

The owner of GB is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

