Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Thrilled to Be Back on the Ice Ahead of Weekend Opener

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs open the season Friday night
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Hockey is back in the Roanoke Valley and the Rail Yard Dawgs hit the ice at the Berglund Center for their season opener against Fayetteville Friday night.

The Dawgs are four days into training camp at the Lancerlot where lacing up the skates never felt so good.

Friday will mark 601 days since the Dawgs last home game, so the energy for two a day training camp practices is understandable. Head Coach Dan Bremner begins his fourth season has head coach, with a veteran group that came together quickly throughout the past few months.

