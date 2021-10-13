Salem murder suspect enters plea a month before trial

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg has pleaded no contest, less than a month before trial was scheduled.

Zane Christian was scheduled for trial November 3-5, 2021 on charges of first-degree murder and other crimes related to the killing of Rico Turner November 9, 2020.

Christian appeared in Salem Circuit Court October 13, 2021 and entered pleas of no contest to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting took place in Salem at the Lakeside Shopping Center.

Following a summary of the evidence by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Pollard, Christian was found guilty and sentencing was set for January 27, 2022.

