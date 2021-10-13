Science Museum of Western VA adds new Homeschool STEM program

(WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia has a new program called the Homeschool STEM Outreach program. It’s new to the science museum and with more students in a homeschool environment due to Covid this program could be right for your child.

Danielle Murray says, “There is a really high population of families who have opted to move to the homeschool model for a variety of reasons and we really want to be sure those students don’t fall behind in a lot of these essential skills like going through the scientific method, questioning, experimenting, recording data the things they are going to see in their SOL’s later on.”

Each week students will work with different experiments like you see here. The class is a self-led, hands on STEM activity that both parents and students can do together.

Danielle Murray says, “All the answers are there, all the worksheets, the questions that need to be asked, the background information on what they are learning about. All the materials and supplies are laid out for them so they can guide their child through it and they get to be the hero at the end of the day.”

This program is open to anyone and is held every Tuesday through the rest of the school year. The price is five dollars and classes are held in the Science Museum of Western Virginia which is located inside Center in the Square.

These classes are based off of NASA’s Museum in a Box program. All materials and experiments can also be done at home.

