Staffing shortages force some closures at Botetourt Libraries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages continue to plague workplaces across the community, including local libraries.

Botetourt County said Wednesday morning that the county’s library system was short-staffed, forcing changes to operating hours at some branches.

Starting Monday, November 1, the Eagle Rock Library branch located at 55 Eagles Nest Dr, Eagle Rock, VA 24085, will be closed on Saturdays until vacancies are filled.

The county spokesperson said the library system may need to reduce more days or hours depending on staffing.

“We are hopeful that current open positions will be filled quickly so that we can return to our normal business hours,” read the statement. “Thank you for your patience during this time as we regroup to continue providing the best customer service experience for our patrons while caring for our staff.”

You can learn more about Botetourt County’s hours and locations here.

