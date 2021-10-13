Advertisement

Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The victim of a shooting in Roanoke October 10 has died.

Antwannique Banks, 37 of Roanoke, has died, according to Roanoke Police. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called early Sunday morning to the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue NW. They found a vehicle in the road near the intersection of Comer Street and Melrose Avenue NW. An unresponsive man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound was found in the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police have not determined what led to the shooting and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text Roanoke Police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

