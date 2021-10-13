Advertisement

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who was shot Monday night at a McDonald’s restaurant in Vinton has died.

According to the Vinton Police Department, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. In a Wednesday morning update, police identified the victim as Gary McMiller, 38. Detectives with the Vinton Police Department have been in contact with the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office with the details of this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

According to the agency, no further information regarding the details of this incident is available at this time.

As we reported Monday, Vinton Police were called at 9:30 p.m. October 11, 2021, to the restaurant at 809 Hardy Road. They found a man inside with what they said appeared to be a gunshot wound and then took him to the hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates McMiller was shot in the parking lot, according to police. A silver sedan was seen leaving the restaurant after the shooting; police are looking for that car and driver.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540) 283-7034.

