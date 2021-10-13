Advertisement

Warm conditions continue to build into the region

High pressure build in for the week ahead
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Patchy fog early this morning
  • Several days of highs in the 80s
  • Cold front brings showers Saturday; much cooler Sunday

WEDNESDAY

We start off with patchy dense fog, but follow that up with increasing sunshine. Our temperatures climb to almost late-August temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Patchy fog early followed by increasing sunshine.
Patchy fog early followed by increasing sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

High pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico and stretches northward delivering a very quiet weather setup through Friday. This leads to additional sunshine and much warmer temperatures which could even be record setting Thursday and Friday as highs climb to the low/mid 80s.

High pressure pumps in even warmer weather Thursday and Friday with near record highs.
High pressure pumps in even warmer weather Thursday and Friday with near record highs.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A strong cold front has been inching its way across the country this week and will finally make it into the region Saturday. Expect more clouds but only scattered shower coverage. This will hold high temperatures down into the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through Saturday trigger a few showers followed by much cooler conditions.
A cold front moves through Saturday trigger a few showers followed by much cooler conditions.(WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, cooler and drier air quickly blows into the region with a stiff northwest breeze. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s in the mountains with low and mid 60s elsewhere. Mostly clear skies will also allow for big temperature drops at night. Lows bottom out in the mid 40s.

This cool, dry pattern will stick around into next week.

