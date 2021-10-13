Wytheville Log House Restaurant announces temporary closure, uncertain future after Tuesday night fire

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, Oct. 13, The Log House restaurant announced it will no longer be open after a devastating fire Tuesday night.

“The future is uncertain at this time as to weather we will rebuild and reopen,” the post read.

The restaurant went on to thank the first responders, firefighters, staff, customers and the community for the “support, memories, and friendship for 45 years. We couldn’t have done it without you! It has been a pleasure to serve you!!!”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.