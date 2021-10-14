Advertisement

Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant

Latest News

Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Lynchburg hosts virtual public meeting on intersection improvement project
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit
FILE - Earl Old Person, chief of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mt., wears a ceremonial...
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92