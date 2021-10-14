COVID cases top 900,000 in Virginia since March 2020; vaccine doses top 11 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 900,581 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,603 from Wednesday’s reported 897,978, a bigger increase than the 2,359 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,002,245 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 68.5% of the state’s population had gotten at least one dose as of Wednesday, with 61.5% fully vaccinated. 81.3% of Virginians 18 and over had received at least one dose and 73.2% were fully vaccinated. New percentage numbers have not been posted for Thursday.

9,615,023 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 7.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 7.6% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 13,345 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,285 reported Wednesday.

1,533 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,576 reported Tuesday. 69,986 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

