Downtown Roanoke prepares for GO Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - GO Fest going on in downtown Roanoke this year, with event organizers aiming to bring activity to businesses affected by the pandemic. The multi-day event will span from Elmwood Park all the way to the City Market Building.

From Elmwood Park to Franklin Road, and into Market Square. The Anthem GO Outside Festival is still all about being active. Julia Boas, Marketing Director for the Roanoke Regional Partnership, says the new location downtown showcases the city as the perfect mountain metro.

“You can be on the greenway, you can be on Mill Mountain, you can be at Carvins Cove or the Roanoke River in minutes from downtown, and a lot of our events will be biking and running to all those different amenities here in Roanoke that make it a special place to live,” explains Boas.

Their motto: Wander, Explore, and Discover.

This includes wandering about a designated outdoor beverage area with a beer, something Boas says is a first for Roanoke. There will be 9 restaurants participating in the new ABC refreshment zone.

“This is the very first time this has been done in Virginia, I think, in a city of our size,” says Boas.

Fan favorites like the BMX stunt show, lumberjacks, and ultimate air dogs are all returning.

With 40,000 participants in 2019, vendors who’ve been going to GO fest since the beginning are revving up for the weekend ahead, as well.

Main streets like Campbell Avenue and Franklin Road will be closed for vendors, stunt shows, activities, beer gardens, live music, and other events.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.