Fines are no more at Rockbridge libraries

They would rather see their books being read than on the shelf.
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at the Rockbridge Regional Libraries are getting rid of one of the classic problems of childhood: library fines.

There will be no more late book fines from the library.

They’re doing it as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations, but they say the thinking behind it has been proven at a number of other libraries.

”Fines become a barrier for some patrons and sometimes we lose patrons because they have fines on their account and they can no longer check out books,” explained Youth Librarian Carol Jones. “So we would rather have all of our resources go out to our patrons rather than sitting on the shelf.”

There are still limits on how long a book may be out, and if a book is lost they will charge a replacement fee.

