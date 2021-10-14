Advertisement

Homicide ruled in body found off Blue Ridge Parkway

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, NC (WDBJ) - A body found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has been identified, and investigators have ruled the death a homicide.

An autopsy led to the man being identified as Josue Calderon, 33 of Rhode Island.

Special Agents from the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, with support from National Park Service law enforcement rangers, are leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Watauga County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services tip line by phone at 888-653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Information gathered by investigators continues to suggest there is no ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Salem murder suspect enters plea a month before trial

Latest News

Roanoke GO Fest Logo
Downtown Roanoke prepares for GO Fest
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Baskets were loaded and delivered with social distancing in 2020.
Rockbridge Christmas Baskets taking applications
They would rather see their books being read than on the shelf.
Fines are no more at Rockbridge libraries