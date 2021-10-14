Homicide ruled in body found off Blue Ridge Parkway

BOONE, NC (WDBJ) - A body found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has been identified, and investigators have ruled the death a homicide.

An autopsy led to the man being identified as Josue Calderon, 33 of Rhode Island.

Special Agents from the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, with support from National Park Service law enforcement rangers, are leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Watauga County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services tip line by phone at 888-653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Information gathered by investigators continues to suggest there is no ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.