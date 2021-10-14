Lynchburg hosts virtual public meeting on intersection improvement project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday evening, the City of Lynchburg will host a virtual public hearing on the US 501 and US 221 Intersection Improvement Project.

According to the City, the proposed improvements will alleviate existing traffic congestions and delay, improve public safety and accommodate anticipated traffic increases as growth continues to expand in the surrounding area.

This type of hearing is held once plans are completed to a stage that all right-of-way limits/lines (including easements), storm water management basins, noise wall locations, retaining wall locations and construction limits, and major design features are delineated and identified clearly within the parameters of the information known to date. Existing property lines, property owners, buildings, and other topographical data allow easy identification of impacts to properties. Alternate proposals on major design features may be presented.

To register for the virtual public hearing click here.

To access the webinar link directly, click here. The following information will be required:

Webinar ID: 221-777-387

Attendee Access Code: 591-232-217

Those wishing to join the meeting by telephone should call (562) 247-8422.

Questions and comments will be taken during the meeting from attendees registered online or participating by telephone. Questions and comments may still be submitted through Sunday, October 24 via the website or by sending an email to Heather Kennedy. All correspondence will be posted on the project website after this deadline.

Those without internet access and who would like materials mailed or for any additional information can contact Heather Kennedy, Cella Molnar & Associates, at (434) 528-3041.

Concept plans are available for review here or in person at City Hall, 900 Church Street, in the Engineering Division, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For additional questions regarding the project, contact Lee Newland at (434) 455-3950.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.