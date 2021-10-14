Advertisement

Mail-in ballot deadline approaches

Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have a witness signature.
Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have a witness signature.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - If you are planning to vote by mail, you have until 5 p.m. next Friday, October 22 to request a ballot.

You can apply online at the Department of Elections website or contact your local registrar’s office. Once you fill out your ballot, the Department of Elections says to send it back in as soon as possible.

Voters can either mail it back, place it in a ballot drop box, go to the registrar’s office, or drop it off at the local polling place on Election Day.

For more information about absentee and early voting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Salem murder suspect enters plea a month before trial

Latest News

Profile: Lt. Governor Candidate Sears
Profile: Lt. Governor Candidate Sears
Hala Ayala, candidate for Lieutenant Governor says Democratic priorities are on the line in...
Ayala says Democratic priorities are on the line in November election
Profile: Ayala for Lt. Governor
Profile: Ayala for Lt. Governor
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day
Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Partisan squabbles continue as commission prepares to punt state maps