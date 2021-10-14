Missing man sought by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a missing man.

Matthew Carl Maffei of Jacksonville, Florida, 36, was last reported seen walking October 13t 2021 from Sailors Cove Drive in the Bernard’s Landing area.

He is white, about 5′ 9″ and 220 pounds, and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a Florida logo, green undershirt, black shorts and gray running shoes, according to the sheriff’s office. He has tattoos on his left arm of an eagle, baseball bat and American flag.

If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Maffei, or someone matching the description, you’re asked to call 540-483-3000.

