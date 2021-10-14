Pulaski’s new Forensic Nurse Examiner program helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new program to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

It’s a Forensic Nurse Examiner program (FNE) Medical Consulting Services, LLC. It is located inside the Free Clinic Building in Pulaski.

They serve victims of sexual assault, domestic/intimate partner violence, dating violence, child abuse, strangulation, and human trafficking.

Medical Consulting Services staffs the center to provide confidential, compassionate, comprehensive, trauma-informed services to adult and adolescent victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

Sometimes, victims of violence may have a healthcare issue and it overlaps with the legal system. The center provides medical care and referrals to help victims heal after an assault.

The nurses will also collect evidence to help with the investigation and prosecution of these cases. all while working one-on-one with the victims.

“That helps law enforcement help social services because they can stay in their area without having to drive hours away and stay there for hours for evidence collection and then come back, so it kind of keeps everyone in the community where they live and work. And that provides the services, so patients don’t have to find transportation to go far away,” said April Bennett.

These services will be offered to anyone in the Town of Pulaski, Pulaski County, Dublin, or surrounding areas.

