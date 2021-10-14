Advertisement

Rockbridge Christmas Baskets taking applications

Baskets were loaded and delivered with social distancing in 2020.
Baskets were loaded and delivered with social distancing in 2020.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Christmas Baskets organization is accepting applications for this year.

The annual drive to help families having trouble putting food on the table or get new toys for Christmas has applications out in all Cornerstone Bank branches and the Lexington Police Department, as well as downloadable from the Christmas Basket website.

Folks who received baskets last year don’t need to reapply if nothing has changed, but new applicants and those who have new addresses, for example, need to fill out the form. It’s due November 5.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Salem murder suspect enters plea a month before trial

Latest News

They would rather see their books being read than on the shelf.
Fines are no more at Rockbridge libraries
The Helping Hands tap is bigger than the rest of the taps at Olde Salem on purpose, and...
Olde Salem Brewery honors late chef from local brewpub with ‘Helping Hands Tap’
Trick or Treating in Lexington in 2018.
Lexington and Buena Vista Halloween plans announced
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Mill Mountain Zoo will close Thursday for renovation project with Lowe’s