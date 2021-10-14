Rockbridge Christmas Baskets taking applications

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Christmas Baskets organization is accepting applications for this year.

The annual drive to help families having trouble putting food on the table or get new toys for Christmas has applications out in all Cornerstone Bank branches and the Lexington Police Department, as well as downloadable from the Christmas Basket website.

Folks who received baskets last year don’t need to reapply if nothing has changed, but new applicants and those who have new addresses, for example, need to fill out the form. It’s due November 5.

