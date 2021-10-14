Advertisement

Rocky Mount receives new trash truck; residents register to choose bin size

Town of Rocky Mount to implement new solid waste system.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount is getting an upgrade to its solid waste operations.

Beginning in the new year, the town will have a new trash truck it’s nicknaming the “one-armed bandit” that will make trash collection for the town more efficient.

Mike Moore, the Assistant Town Manager, says the machine will only take one person to complete trash routes, allowing the Public Works Department to use the extra manpower elsewhere.

People living in Rocky Mount will need to register by November 1 to pick their new trash bins, 65-gallon or 95-gallon, that are compatible with the new truck.

“Six bags of trash in a 65 [gallon] and 12 in a 95 [gallon]. So that kind of breaks it down for people pretty simple,” says Moore.

Officials say the cost of the bin is covered by the fee residents pay for trash service.

Residents who do not register for a bin will automatically be given a 95-gallon can.

More information about the changes coming to the solid waste operations in Rocky Mount can be found here.

