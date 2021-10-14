Advertisement

Teen arrested for killing of boy at Danville-Pittsylvania Fairgrounds

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager for the shooting death of a boy last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania Fairgrounds.

Joshua Rone was killed September 18, 2021.

Since the suspect is under 18, no name has been released. The charges are for murder and use/display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The defendant’s first court appearance has not been set.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Danville Police Department for their assistance, as well as social media-related information provided by citizens.

