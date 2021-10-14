Unseasonably warm through Friday

Well above average warmth continues this week

Areas of fog early

Cold front brings showers Saturday; much cooler Sunday

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

High pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico and stretches northward delivering a very quiet weather setup through Friday. This leads to additional sunshine and much warmer temperatures which could even be record setting Thursday and Friday as highs climb to the low/mid 80s.

Highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday before weekend cooldown. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Looking at records to beat today. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A strong cold front has been inching its way across the country this week and will finally make it into the region Saturday. Expect more clouds but only scattered shower coverage mostly in the morning to early afternoon. This will hold high temperatures down into the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through Saturday trigger a few showers followed by much cooler conditions. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, cooler and drier air quickly blows into the region with a stiff northwest breeze. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s in the mountains with low and mid 60s elsewhere. Mostly clear skies will also allow for big temperature drops at night. Lows bottom out in the mid 40s.

This cool, dry pattern will stick around into next week.