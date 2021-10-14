Advertisement

Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium

Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of students complaining of overcrowding at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium during football games, Virginia Tech has announced new rules:

  • Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.
  • Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.
  • Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.
  • Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.
  • Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.
  • In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant

Latest News

VT Sports Media Analytics Program
Bill Roth teaches Sports Media Analytics at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech’s Sports Media Analytics quickly grows from journalism concentration to fully developed major
Rail Yard Dawgs
Rail Yard Dawgs
ACC-Women's Basketball
ACC-Women's Basketball