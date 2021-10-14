Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of students complaining of overcrowding at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium during football games, Virginia Tech has announced new rules:
- Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.
- Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.
- Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.
- Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.
- Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.
- In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.
#Hokies, let’s get it right this Saturday.— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) October 14, 2021
While attending the @HokiesFB game, please take personal responsibility for a safe and positive fan experience that reflects the best of our community.
Learn what changes are taking place this week. ⬇️https://t.co/x3M4QR373s
