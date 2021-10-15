Ararat man killed in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat man has been identified as the victim of a crash in Carroll County.

Richard Allison, 79, died at the scene of the crash October 13, 2021 on Route 52, less than a mile north of Route 686/Epworth Road.

Allison was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on Route 52, according to Virginia State Police, when he crossed the center line and hit a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on. Both vehicles spun off the highway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, as was a passenger.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out as factors in the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.