Advertisement

Ararat man killed in Carroll County crash

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat man has been identified as the victim of a crash in Carroll County.

Richard Allison, 79, died at the scene of the crash October 13, 2021 on Route 52, less than a mile north of Route 686/Epworth Road.

Allison was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on Route 52, according to Virginia State Police, when he crossed the center line and hit a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on. Both vehicles spun off the highway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, as was a passenger.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out as factors in the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Photos of Matthew Maffei, missing from Franklin County
Missing man found safe after Franklin County search
Mary and Michael Short were shot to death in their Henry County home in 2002. The body of their...
Henry County Sheriff reopens Short family murder investigation

Latest News

Courtesy City of Lynchburg Facebook page
Lynchburg hosts virtual public meeting on intersection improvement project
Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
Woman dies after train crash in Troutville
.
Cleared: Montgomery County tractor-trailer crash along I-81N causes delays
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan