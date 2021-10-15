Bedford County Public Schools crossing guard directs traffic for 50 years

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the same daily routine at Liberty Middle School: a caravan of cars line up and wait for the signal, one that comes from Rushie Wooldridge.

Wooldridge has been a crossing guard for Bedford County schools for 50 years. It all started with the school buses.

“I was going to drive a school bus, but I couldn’t handle that. The noise on it the first day I ever drove one was something I couldn’t handle,” she said. “And then I saw this job...and I got it.”

Since 1971, she hasn’t looked back.

She started at the old Bedford Middle School site before heading up Route 122.

Every day she comes to work with a smile and a wave and loves when she gets the same in return.

“That feels good. Makes me feel like least they know I’m out here,” she said. “It feels real good.”

Thursday night Wooldridge was recognized for her five decades of service during the school board meeting.

She says she doesn’t do the job for the recognition, but for the love of her community.

“I love it and I have ever since the day I come in,” she said.

And after seeing generations of kids - including her own - come through, the work won’t end any time soon.

“If the good Lord’s willing and he lets me walk and my hands do this, I’ll be doing it until I can’t do it,” she said.

