Advertisement

Bedford County Public Schools crossing guard directs traffic for 50 years

Wooldridge directs traffic Thursday at Liberty Middle School.
Wooldridge directs traffic Thursday at Liberty Middle School.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the same daily routine at Liberty Middle School: a caravan of cars line up and wait for the signal, one that comes from Rushie Wooldridge.

Wooldridge has been a crossing guard for Bedford County schools for 50 years. It all started with the school buses.

“I was going to drive a school bus, but I couldn’t handle that. The noise on it the first day I ever drove one was something I couldn’t handle,” she said. “And then I saw this job...and I got it.”

Since 1971, she hasn’t looked back.

She started at the old Bedford Middle School site before heading up Route 122.

Every day she comes to work with a smile and a wave and loves when she gets the same in return.

“That feels good. Makes me feel like least they know I’m out here,” she said. “It feels real good.”

Thursday night Wooldridge was recognized for her five decades of service during the school board meeting.

She says she doesn’t do the job for the recognition, but for the love of her community.

“I love it and I have ever since the day I come in,” she said.

And after seeing generations of kids - including her own - come through, the work won’t end any time soon.

“If the good Lord’s willing and he lets me walk and my hands do this, I’ll be doing it until I can’t do it,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Vinton McDonald’s shooting dies from injuries
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Victim of Melrose Avenue shooting dies
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Salem murder suspect enters plea a month before trial

Latest News

Team of the Week-Glenvar
Team of the Week-Glenvar
Remembering Two Carilion Employees
Remembering Two Carilion Employees
Short Family Murder Investigation
Short Family Murder Investigation
Profile: Lt. Governor Candidate Sears
Profile: Lt. Governor Candidate Sears