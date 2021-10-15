Blacksburg looking for public input for Draper Streetscape

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Blacksburg is inviting the public to help reimagine Draper Road from College Avenue to Washington Street SW.

The community is asked to help “navigate a planning process from discovery and data collection, through to conceptual design,” with “multiple opportunities to get involved to share your ideas, challenges, and wishes for creating a comfortable, safe, and sustainable street.”

The eventual design, aided by public input, “may include streetscape elements such as widened sidewalks constructed with brick pavers, concrete sidewalks with brick banding, street furnishings, and outdoor dining areas,” according to the town.

Click here to see and vote on four designs.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.