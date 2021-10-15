Advertisement

Colder weather arrives tomorrow afternoon

Strong front will bring a bit of rain and cold winds this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
  • Comfortable conditions this morning
  • More sunshine and warmth on Friday
  • Cold front brings showers Saturday; cool & breezy Sunday

WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

High pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico and stretches northward delivering a very quiet weather setup through Friday. This leads to additional sunshine and well above average temperatures for mid-October. Highs will once again warm into the upper 70s to even mid 80s Friday.

Highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday before weekend cooldown.
Highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday before weekend cooldown.(WDBJ7 Weather)

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A strong cold front has been inching its way across the country this week and will finally make it into the region Saturday. Expect more clouds but only scattered shower coverage mostly in the morning to early afternoon. Rain totals will be modest with higher totals west of the mountains and little to none to the east.

Highs Saturday will be dependent on the front’s timing. Temperatures will be at the warmest early in the day (60s to 70s) before the front brings in the cool winds.

A cold front moves through Saturday with a few showers.
A cold front moves through Saturday with a few showers.(WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, cooler and drier air quickly blows into the region with a stiff northwest breeze. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s in the mountains with low and mid 60s elsewhere. Mostly clear skies will also allow for big temperature drops at night. Lows bottom out in the mid 40s.

Falling temperatures Saturday afternoon and we remain chilly on Sunday.
Falling temperatures Saturday afternoon and we remain chilly on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

This cool, dry pattern will stick around into next week.

