Cookin in the Mornin’: Chef Loren Hunter takes on National Mushroom Day with simple, delicious recipes

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, Oct. 15 is National Mushroom Day! Not everyone loves mushrooms, but Chef Loren Hunter shows WDBJ7 viewers how versatile mushrooms can be when he transforms them into easy, tasty recipes.

Thank you Gnomestead Hollow Farm and Forge for providing us with a wide variety of fungi to sample. You can find more recipes at Hunter’s website and follow Chef Loren’s Food Truck Facebook page to find out where he’ll be serving food in the New River Valley next.

Cookin' in the Mornin': Vegetarian Mushroom "Crab" Cake (WDBJ7)

Vegetarian Mushroom “Crab” Cake

Makes 1-2 Cakes

Ingredients:

1 young lions mane mushroom

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

1 egg

A couple of pinches of flat leaf parsley

2-3 Tablespoons of red and yellow peppers, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon of chopped scallions

Salt and Pepper

Butter

Olive Oil

Salad greens (optional)

Brioche bun (optional)

Lemon juice (optional)

Siracha mayo (optional)

Directions:

Gently pull apart mushroom into light, bite sized chunks. Mix in a bowl mayo, breadcrumbs, egg, parsley, peppers, scallions, salt and pepper for the binder. Add mushrooms. With your gently massage mushrooms and binder together until mixed together. Shape into patty. In flat cast iron skillet, heat butter and olive oil until mixed and melted. Put mushroom patty in center of butter. Fry on one side until GBD (Golden Brown Deliciousness). About 3-5 minutes on medium heat. Flip and cook other side for 3-5 minutes until golden. Serve on bed of lettuce or brioche bun. Douse with a bit of lemon juice, some more scallions and siracha mayo.

Mushroom Breakfast Hash

Ingredients:

Your choice of mushrooms (Loren recommends lions mane, morels, pioppini, golden oysters and blue/grey oysters)

Thinly sliced shallots

A couple pinches of scallions

Butter

Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

Thyme

Cherry tomatoes

Flat leaf parsley

1/4 cup of Heavy Cream

1 egg

Directions:

Cut mushroom variety into similar, bite sized pieces. Heat butter and little bit of olive oil in cast iron skillet on medium heat. Toss in shallots first and cook for 30 seconds to a minute. Add mushrooms (largest to smallest) and cook until preferred softness. Add tomatoes, scallions, salt, pepper, flat leaf parsley and thyme to taste. Pour about 1/4 of a cup of heavy cream into skillet. Wisk together to make creamy; careful not to let it burn. Spread vegetables to sides of skillet, creating a ring with an empty center. Add butter to the middle. Crack egg in center and cook sunny side up. Serve directly in skillet.

Cookin' in the Mornin': Mushroom Breakfast Hash (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.