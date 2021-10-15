Advertisement

Dinosaurs invade Roanoke! WDBJ7 Mornin’ previews Jurassic Quest

Bring the whole family to the Berglund Center Oct. 15-17.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From larger than life dinosaurs to interactive dino training experiences to bounce houses, rides and fossils - Jurassic Quest is transforming the Berglund Center into a prehistoric destination full of family fun.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

Jurassic Quest is open to the public Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ticket prices include: Cost for entry (OFFPEAK / PEAK):

  • KIDS & ADULTS: $19 / $22
  • SENIORS: $18 / $20
  • KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $33 / $36
  • ACTIVITY TICKETS ON SITE: $5
  • PREMIUM ACTIVITIES (ANIMAL ART TATTOOS & GREEN SCREEN PHOTO): $15

Offpeak hours are weekdays (all day) and weekends after 3pm. Free entry for children under 2.

For more information, including COVID protocols, click here.

