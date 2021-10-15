Advertisement

The ‘Joybells’ get you ready for the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

The 47th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is back October 23, always falling on the fourth Saturday of the month.
Ferrum College
Ferrum College(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
Some of the activities and attractions are:

“Horse Pulls, Mule Jumping Contests, Coon Dog Contests, Traditional Crafts, Country Foods, Blue Ridge Roots Music, Moonshiner Still & Storytelling, Kid’s Folk Games, Custom & Vintage Cars, Sheep Herding Demos, Threshing & Baling Demos, Vintage Tractors & Engines, Log Skidding Contests and More!”

The day runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and includes various-priced tickets. The festival is held on the western half of the Ferrum College campus, and the entire grounds of Ferrum’s Blue Ride Farm Museum.

You may use 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, VA as the GPS address to enter.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s website.

