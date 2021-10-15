Advertisement

Lynchburg’s Church Street converts to two-way traffic

Two-way traffic commenced on Church Street Friday.
Two-way traffic commenced on Church Street Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A downtown Lynchburg street had its traffic pattern changed Friday.

Church Street converted to two-way traffic Friday.

Earlier this year Main Street also converted to two-way traffic.

The city says the changes are done as more people visit downtown.

“I’m certainly relieved with what has happened today on Church Street. That is a huge milestone that we’ve been anticipating for more than two years,” said Jim Talian, project manager.

Work on one more aspect of the downtown changes, called the arrival pad, will continue until about the end of the year.

