Man indicted for abduction in case of boy taken from church nursery

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An indictment has been handed down against a suspect in the kidnapping of a little boy from a church nursery.

Bobby Lee Taylor was indicted October 12, 2021 in Alleghany Circuit Court of abduction by force or intimidation and drug possession.

Taylor’s girlfriend, Nancy Fridley, is accused of taking a two-year-old boy from a church in Giles County in May, and taking the boy to Taylor, saying the boy was Taylor’s child. They shaved the boy’s head, changed his clothes and allegedly introduced him to several neighbors as Bobby Jr.

The taking of the boy led to an AMBER Alert that was canceled when he was found.

