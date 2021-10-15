Advertisement

Man reported missing with potential links to Danville-area

Contact 434-799-511 with information.
Courtesy: Danville Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for help locating James Mitchell Scott, 81 of Winston-Salem, NC.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for the missing endangered man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen driving a white 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC plates: DKR2150.

Scott is five-feet-10 inches and 220 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He also wears glasses.

The man was last seen in the area of Robin Hood Dr. and Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem, with his credit card also being used at a Randleman, NC gas station. He was wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green, black and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers.

Contact 434-799-511 with information.

