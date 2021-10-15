Murder trial scheduled for next week in Roanoke teen’s death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Roanoke teenager in 2019 will go on trial next week.

Demarcus Glenn is charged with 1st-degree murder for the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo.

Glenn is accused of shooting Polumbo near Grandin Village in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue Southwest May 31, 2019.

Glenn appeared in Roanoke City Circuit Court Friday for an arraignment, facing four felonies altogether.

Glenn is pleading not guilty to all charges.

A jury trial is set to begin Tuesday, October 19.

