Murder trial scheduled for next week in Roanoke teen’s death

Glenn is facing four felony charges including 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Tyler Polumbo in 2019.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Roanoke teenager in 2019 will go on trial next week.

Demarcus Glenn is charged with 1st-degree murder for the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo.

Glenn is accused of shooting Polumbo near Grandin Village in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue Southwest May 31, 2019.

Glenn appeared in Roanoke City Circuit Court Friday for an arraignment, facing four felonies altogether.

Glenn is pleading not guilty to all charges.

A jury trial is set to begin Tuesday, October 19.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

