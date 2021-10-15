New congressional map could include major changes for western Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Redistricting Commission has released a proposed map that includes major changes for the 5th, 6th and 9th Congressional districts.

The commission hasn’t voted on the proposal. Members say it represents a starting point for their discussions.

But it would move Roanoke from the 6th District to the 9th. Franklin County and the Charlottesville area would move from the 5th District to the 6th.

“We’re still right back to a partisan, win-or-lose,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “The criteria is about party, not about communities, demographics, that kind of issues.”

Denton said he believes partisan politics continue to drive the process. The commission meets again on Monday.

