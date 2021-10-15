Parent speaks on incident involving former Bedford County school bus driver charged with DUI, child endangerment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This month a former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver was charged in connection to an October 7 incident.

52-year-old Kimberly Ricketts is charged with driving under the influence and three counts of child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office got a call from a parent October 7 saying she was acting suspicious during the morning elementary route.

“From what my son told me, she thought she was in her school bus,” said Dustin Campbell.

Campbell says Ricketts attempted to drive his child in her personal car before another child helped them out at a later stop.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Ricketts drove her personal vehicle and then a school bus later that morning.

Campbell calls the situation shocking.

“I mean, I don’t even know the words to describe,” said Campbell. “It’s like my heart was gonna come out of my chest - just fear that something awful could have happened.”

The school system says Ricketts had been with them since 2006, but is no longer employed by them. She had not driven for them since the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the three counts of child endangerment are for each school level.

“We could technically make a charge for every child,” said Jon Wilks with the sheriff’s office. “If it was 15 or 20 we could do it that many times, but that many times doesn’t make a difference in how many charges so basically it’s one for the elementary school, one for the high school, one for the middle school.”

Ricketts is set to be arraigned in Bedford November 4.

