“Petal it Forward” initiative returns to Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national initiative is taking place next week here in the Roanoke Valley to help spread smiles.

The Petal it Forward event will happen for the second time in our area next Wednesday at 10 different locations across the valley. George’s Flowers is one of six florists in the state to participate in the event, with the help of sponsors and volunteers. On Wednesday, the group will give out 4,000 bouquets of flowers to strangers. Each person will be given 2 bouquets, one to keep, and one to give away to someone else. The initiative is to spread awareness about the positive effects giving and receiving flowers can have.

For George Clements, owner of George’s Flowers, it’s all about giving back and making someone’s day.

“It is the best buzz you can get. It is a happiness that stays with you all day.”

Locations and times for the bouquet giveaways will be announced on Monday.

