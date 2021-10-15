Advertisement

“Petal it Forward” initiative returns to Roanoke Valley

The national event gives flowers to thousands across the country
The national event gives flowers to thousands across the country(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national initiative is taking place next week here in the Roanoke Valley to help spread smiles.

The Petal it Forward event will happen for the second time in our area next Wednesday at 10 different locations across the valley. George’s Flowers is one of six florists in the state to participate in the event, with the help of sponsors and volunteers. On Wednesday, the group will give out 4,000 bouquets of flowers to strangers. Each person will be given 2 bouquets, one to keep, and one to give away to someone else. The initiative is to spread awareness about the positive effects giving and receiving flowers can have.

For George Clements, owner of George’s Flowers, it’s all about giving back and making someone’s day.

“It is the best buzz you can get. It is a happiness that stays with you all day.”

Locations and times for the bouquet giveaways will be announced on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees
Roanoke patient connected to hepatitis-A outbreak dies
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Police presence on Delta Drive NW
Three people hurt in shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

The Shriner parade heads down Main Street.
Shrine Club Fall Festival begins
Remembering Two Carilion Employees
Remembering Two Carilion Employees
Rockbridge Library Fines
Rockbridge Library Fines
Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees