Rabid cat in Virginia leads to plea for vaccinations

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People caring for feral or semi-feral cats are urged to have them spayed/neutered and vaccinated, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

A semi-feral cat was euthanized this month after it bit two people, then tested positive for rabies.

The incidents took place October 8 and 9 on Waterford Road in Carroll County, near the Crooked Creek fee-fishing area.

If any person or mammal pets have had contact with a suspicious cat in that area, call the Carroll County Health Department at 276-730-3180. You’re also urged to make sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up-to-date.

Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, according to the health district. All mammals, including humans, can get it. It is most commonly transmitted via bite, but can also be spread through saliva or brain tissue of a rabid animal coming into contact with eyes, mucous membranes or open wounds.

