Advertisement

Rabid cat in Virginia leads to plea for vaccinations

Image of a cat similar to one that recently tested positive for rabies
Image of a cat similar to one that recently tested positive for rabies(Mount Rogers Health District)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People caring for feral or semi-feral cats are urged to have them spayed/neutered and vaccinated, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

A semi-feral cat was euthanized this month after it bit two people, then tested positive for rabies.

The incidents took place October 8 and 9 on Waterford Road in Carroll County, near the Crooked Creek fee-fishing area.

If any person or mammal pets have had contact with a suspicious cat in that area, call the Carroll County Health Department at 276-730-3180. You’re also urged to make sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up-to-date.

Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, according to the health district. All mammals, including humans, can get it. It is most commonly transmitted via bite, but can also be spread through saliva or brain tissue of a rabid animal coming into contact with eyes, mucous membranes or open wounds.

Read more about rabies here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Photos of Matthew Maffei, missing from Franklin County
Missing man found safe after Franklin County search
Mary and Michael Short were shot to death in their Henry County home in 2002. The body of their...
Henry County Sheriff reopens Short family murder investigation

Latest News

Roanoke patient connected to hepatitis-A outbreak dies
File Graphic
COVID in VA: Day-to-day increase in new cases drops; hospitalizations down
Red and blue lights
Ararat man killed in Carroll County crash
National Mushroom Day
Cookin' in the Mornin': National Mushroom Day