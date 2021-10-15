Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.