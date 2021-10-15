Advertisement

Search on for person who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Lynchburg

Investigators are looking for this man, who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch in Lynchburg...
Investigators are looking for this man, who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch in Lynchburg 10.14.21(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed a teller at a Wells Fargo Bank branch on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg Thursday.

About 4:40 p.m., the person seen in the attached surveillance photos walked into the bank at 21513 Timberlake Road, and demanded and was given money.

Investigators say the robber is male and white, and was wearing a tan/khaki ball cap and dark jacket. 

Investigators are also looking to identify the owner(s) of the vehicle shown in the attached photo (similar car is seen at right) for additional questioning.

Investigators are looking for the car seen at left (similar car is at right) as part of a...
Investigators are looking for the car seen at left (similar car is at right) as part of a Lynchburg bank robbery case(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the identity of the robber, or the vehicle, is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

