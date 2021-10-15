Sears says campaign defies expectations, promises change

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign for Lieutenant Governor brought Republican Winsome Sears to a Roanoke construction site, during a recent visit to western Virginia.

Work on the new Crystal Spring Tower at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital provided the backdrop for a discussion about jobs.

“Fact of the matter is that employers will not relocate to an area where the people are undereducated or uneducated,” Sears told WDBJ7 in an interview. “Here’s another thing, we’ve got to get our business regulations back in line.”

“I’m Winsome Sears. I served in the Marine Corps and started a small businesses,” the candidate says in a campaign ad.

Like her opponent, Sears has a compelling personal story, and a campaign she says that defies stereotypes.

“It destroys the narrative that Republicans hate black people, that Republicans hate women, and also that Republicans hate immigrants. Folks I’m all three,” Sears said.

Democrats have challenged her support for school choice.

“We need parents to be able to get the money to send their children to whatever schools,” Sears said. “The money must follow the child, not the brick building.”

And they have highlighted her opposition to abortion that they have labeled as extreme.

“When did it become wrong to support babies in the womb,” Sears said. “I will not be made to be ashamed to defend a righteous action.”

And for anyone still undecided, Sears said she hopes they will ask three questions.

“Are my children being educated in schools, and the answer is no. What kind of business environment do we have here in Virginia that will attract businesses. Number three, Are our communities safe, because without those three things, we might as well pack it up and go home,” Sears said.

