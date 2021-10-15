Shrine Club Fall Festival begins

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 50th annual Shrine Club Fall Festival started Friday in Clifton Forge.

But first, the Shriners organized a parade down Main Street to let everyone know it was coming.

The festival is downtown all weekend, with everything from crafts to donuts from the famous Shriners’ donut trailer.

Proceeds from the events go towards the transportation fund for the Shriners hospital.

