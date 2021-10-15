Advertisement

Shrine Club Fall Festival begins

The Shriner parade heads down Main Street.
The Shriner parade heads down Main Street.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 50th annual Shrine Club Fall Festival started Friday in Clifton Forge.

But first, the Shriners organized a parade down Main Street to let everyone know it was coming.

The festival is downtown all weekend, with everything from crafts to donuts from the famous Shriners’ donut trailer.

Proceeds from the events go towards the transportation fund for the Shriners hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Martin's workstation at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital mourns passing of two employees
Roanoke patient connected to hepatitis-A outbreak dies
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three
Police presence on Delta Drive NW
Three people hurt in shooting in NW Roanoke