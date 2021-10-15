Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest dedicates decade-long landscape restorations

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A culmination of projects were dedicated Thursday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.

Restoration work on Jefferson’s gardens has been complete after nearly a decade.

The Garden Club of Virginia worked with Poplar Forest to make the gardens appear like when Jefferson was there.

The work is a combination of several projects, including the gardens and carriage turnaround.

“We imagined what the front of the house would look like as we continued our research and investigations to return the landscape to its Jefferson-era appearance for the first time in over 200 years,” said Alyson Ramsey, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest president and CEO.

Project leaders say the carriage turnaround was carefully crafted to make it blend into the surrounding landscape.

